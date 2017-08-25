Appeal after Great Barford bag snatch

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a theft from a car in Chapel Field, Great Barford.

On Thursday 17 August at approximately 1.30pm a woman was sitting in her car, which was stationary at the time, when she was approached by a man. The man then opened the passenger door and grabbed the victim’s handbag, before running away and getting into a black Volkswagen Passat with foreign registration plates.

The offender is described as a white, slim man in his 50s. At the time of the offence he was seen wearing black trousers, light t-shirt and an orange high visibility vest.

Community crime investigator Gary Maxey said: “This was a shocking and opportunistic crime and we are keen to identify the man responsible. We are appealing for anyone who might have any information about this incident to come forward and contact the police.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number JH/35081/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.