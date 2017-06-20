Cricket legend makes surprise visit

A sporting legend certainly made a splash when he surprised pupils at Eversholt Lower School.

England cricketer Alastair Cook was doing some commercial filming on Eversholt’s picturesque cricket ground at the same time youngsters at the village school were having a swimming lesson next door.

The former Bedford School student took time out from filming to pay the youngsters a surprise visit and have his photo taken with them.

Alastair, who is England’s all-time leading run scorer, stepped down as Test captain earlier this year after leading his country in a record 59 Tests.