Crash causes traffic chaos on A421 in Bedford

A crash involving a number of vehicles has closed a section of the A421 at Bedford.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision with multiple vehicles shortly after 8:20am today on the dual carriageway. There is no official comment on how many vehicles were involved, or if anyone has been injured.

All lanes are closed on the southbound carriageway after the junction with the A6, and commuters are being urged to avoid the area, with lengthy delays and long queues meaning traffic conditions are unlikely to return to normal until nearly 11am, according to Highways England.