Cranfield University fails to reveal pay and perks

The University and College Union has named Cranfield University as one of the least transparent in the UK.

It claims the university failed to provide details of its vice-chancellor’s pay and perks in response to a Freedom of Information request from the union.

Cranfield was one of just eight out of 161 universities that did not respond.

The union reported the university to the Information Commissioner and requested that the university respond.

According to the union, greater sanctions are needed and it has called for a national register of senior pay and perks in UK universities.

The union also claims the universities had either not read the questions properly or were being deliberately misleading.

UCU general secretary, Sally Hunt, said: “It is not acceptable for the University of Cranfield and a handful of other offenders to refuse to comply with the law by dodging Freedom of Information requests

A spokesman for Cranfield University, said: “The University has no record of having received this particular request since 2015.

“We take our duties under the FOI Act seriously and deal with requests in a timely manner.

“We have disclosed the VC’s remuneration in response to previous FOI requests including from UCU.”

However the union claims and FOI request was sent to the university on November 13, with a reminder sent on December 1.