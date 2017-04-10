Cranfield man will walk to support Parkinson’s charity

People in Bedfordshire are being asked to pick up the pace against Parkinson’s this year at Walk for Parkinson’s.

Hosted at Forest of Marston Vale on May 21, one of a series of walk events to be held across the UK for Parkinson’s UK during 2017.

Walk for Parkinson’s offers the opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in a fun and active day out, while helping the charity step ever closer to a cure.

There are distances to suit everyone and the walk is suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs, you can pick a shorter 2.5 mile route or the longer five mile option.

Both routes take in views around Millennium country park which is a green flag award winning site, making it officially one of the best parks in the country.

Last year, 56 people took part in the walk to raise an impressive £8,000 between them, and the charity hopes more participants will join this year to enjoy this great day out and boost the fundraising total even more.

Local supporter Kevin Gedny from Cranfield is one of this year’s participants and he would like to encourage others to join in and show their support.

“Having being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2015 I wanted to do something positive, rather than feel sorry for myself,” said Kevin.

“When I saw the 2016 walk advertised it seemed the perfect opportunity to both raise some funds for the charity, and also for me to be able to have a positive story to tell.

“The walk was great fun and could not be in a better location that the Forest of Marston Vale, I encourage anyone who wants to walk for a purpose to get involved in this year’s walk.”

Regional Parkinson’s fundraiser Michelle Henderson added: “Last years Walk at The Forest of Marston Vale was fantastic, the sun was shining and there was a lovely feel good factor on the day created by our wonderful supporters.

“2017 is going to be our most ambitious year yet for the Walk for Parkinson’s series.

“This is one of 32 walks taking place across the UK which aim to raise £400,000.

“With every pound that we raise we get closer to a cure. So please join us and help us step closer to our goal of improving the lives of every person affected by Parkinson’s.”

The registration fee is £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Everyone who registers will receive a free Parkinson’s UK t-shirt, fundraising pack and at the end of the walk, a finishers medal.

All money raised will help Parkinson’s UK’s work to provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure.

To find out more and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/walkmarstonvale, or call 0207 963 9367.