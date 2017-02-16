Couple who met at Bedford bingo hall now engaged

Those who say romance is dead need look no further than Bedford’s Kiersen Bates.

Kiersen first locked eyes on her fiancé, Thomas Butcher at the Mecca Bingo club in London Road, Bedford.

The couple are the winners of the company’s search to find couples who fell in love while playing bingo.

Thomas said: “I never thought I would meet my fiancée at Mecca Bingo but I’m very glad Kiersen was on a night out and decided to sit behind me.

“Being left her number was unexpected but I’ve never looked back at calling her.”

The couple are pictured with a staff member at Mecca Bingo.