Council spends £120k on Bedford car park

Bedford’s River Street car park is set to get an £120,000 upgrade.

Work on improvements to the 465-space multi-storey, adjoining the Harpur Centre, will start on Monday, June 12, and is scheduled to be completed by June 27.

Visitors to the car park will be issued with a new user-friendly, chip coin on entry instead of a paper ticket.

When motorists leave the car park they simply need to use the chip coin to find out how much they owe, before using the same coin to exit.

Councillor Charles Royden said: “We have invested millions of pounds in our town centre parking and we are continuing this investment to ensure that Bedford offers high quality services to residents and visitors.”

Motorists will be issued with a chip coin on entry to River Street car park, which they need to retain until they are ready to leave.

If paying by cash or card, the chip coin can be inserted into any of the new payment machines, which will display the amount due. Once the fee is paid, the coin allows exit.