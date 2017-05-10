Council officers pick up almost 700 bags of litter in just eight weeks in Beford

Over the last eight weeks, Bedford Borough Council’s environment officers have collected a total of 695 bags of litter from the highway verges on the Council’s busiest and fastest roads.

Councillor Charles Royden said: “Littering is a crime and no-one has the right to litter in our Borough. We will not tolerate it, it’s so totally unnecessary and yet it blights the landscape for everyone else.

“Our teams work extremely hard to make sure Bedford Borough is a great place to live, work and visit; if you see anyone littering in our area report it and help us stamp out environmental crime.”