Council launches campaign in bid to reach out to potential foster carers in Bedford

As it is Foster Care Fortnight, Bedford Borough Council is taking the opportunity to call for more foster families to come forward.

In Bedford Borough, there is a particular need for those people who might be able to care for children over the age of eight, sibling groups and children with disabilities.

Many foster carers who choose to foster these groups of children, in Bedford Borough, say how well Bedford Borough Council has supported them to develop and evolve their current skillset in order to give a home to children who could not live with their birth family.

Councillor Shan Hunt, said: “We are very proud of our foster carers in Bedford Borough and we really need more families to start their fostering career with us.

“Foster carers need a delicate blend of skills and attributes such as being a good listener, having patience and warmth all complimented by a good understanding of what it means to be a parent or carer.

“Our foster carers will receive excellent training and support all the time as well as a fee and allowances when they are looking after someone.”

According to The Fostering Network, the UK’s leading fostering charity which runs Foster Care Fortnight, over 7,000 more people with the right skills and experience are needed to offer loving, stable and secure homes to children and young people across the UK.

Kevin Williams, Chief Executive of The Fostering Network, said: “Foster families can transform fostered children’s lives, giving them the chance of having the childhood they deserve, a childhood that they otherwise may not have had.

“Foster carers are amazing people, performing an invaluable role that really serves the whole community.

“A wider pool of foster carers enables fostering services to be able to match the needs of each child more closely with the skills that each foster carer brings, and to find the right home for each child, first time.

“That’s why we are urging people in Bedford Borough to get in touch with their fostering service today.”

If you have a spare bedroom and think that you are able to offer the care and attention that a foster child will need, contact 01234 718718.