Council launch first junior parkrun in Bedford

Bedford Borough Council’s Sports Development Team have invited people aged between four and 14-years-old to take part in the first official junior parkrun at Jubilee Park Bedford.

In May 2016 the ‘Just Turn Up’ team organised a junior 2K run in Jubilee Park, Bedford.

The event has now been running for over thirty weeks and has attracted over 150 young runners as well as a team of 18 local community volunteers.

Parkrun who already host an adult 5k run in Bedford and over 400 events nationwide, are now officially supporting this new junior event.

In addition, funding secured from lottery funded initiatives Big Local, Sportivate and Community Sport Activation Fund has allowed event organisers to purchased new equipment to support the free weekly event for young people aged between four and 14.

Councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland, said: “We hope that the new equipment and support from community sporting champions parkrun will encourage even more young people from the local area and further afield will come along and take part in this fantastic free event.”

The first official junior parkrun will take place at 9am on January 8 at Jubilee Park Bedford, with the starting line located near the skate park.

The event is free to all but participants are asked to register before they arrive on line at www.parkrun.org.uk/register.

While it is not mandatory for a parent or guardian to participate in run, children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult who must remain in attendance for the duration of the event.

After the run refreshments will be available for the runners and spectators to purchase from the nearby Jubilation Centre.

For further information please visit www.parkrun.org.uk/bedford-juniors