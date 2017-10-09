Consultation deadline extended for proposed incinerator plan at Stewartby

Public concern over the planned incinerator facility at Rookery Pit, Stewartby, has forced an extension to the consultation period.

Two weeks ago more than 400 people turned up to a drop-in consultation arranged by the Environment Agency.

They complained they were not given enough notice and that the information presented was misleading and out of date.

Residents will now have until November 7 to comment on the draft environmental permit for the proposed energy from waste facility.

The Environment Agency says a permit will only be issued, to the operators Covanta, if it is satisfied the facility will be designed, built, operated and maintained in such a way that the requirements of the relevant EU Directives are met and that human health and the environment are protected.

This will be decided following consultation with the relevant local councils and health departments, Food Standards Agency, Public Health England, the Health and Safety Executive and other statutory bodies.

People wanting comments to be considered by the Environment Agency should send them to psc@environment-agency.gov.uk or write to: Environment Agency,

Permitting Support Centre, Land Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF.

Please quote permit application number EPR/WP3234DY/A001.

To provide comments online and to view the documents that form part of this consultation, please follow the link: view and comment on the proposed decision using Citizen Space

Interested parties can also make an appointment to view a copy of the draft permit and draft decision document at the local Environment Agency office, located at: Bromholme Lane, Brampton, Huntingdon,

Cambridgeshire, PE28 4NE.