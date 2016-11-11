Construction on £9.1m lodge scheme for Center Parcs Woburn Forest begins

Construction specialist Stepnell has started work on a £9.1 million project to build 57 single-storey timber frame lodges at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire.

Stepnell is building a mix of two, three and four-bedroom lodges on a sloped forest clearing to the north of the development, west of the Village Square.

Designed by Jackson Design Associates, the lodges will be constructed from timber and stone cladding, in keeping with the character of the village’s surrounding 643 lodges, which opened in 2014.

The development, due for completion in Autumn 2017, will see Stepnell building 15 of Center Parcs’ well-known open-plan woodland lodges, and 42 of Center Parcs’ executive lodges in Woburn Forest.

John Neill project manager for Stepnell, said: “We are delighted to be working with Center Parcs for the first time on this exciting and ambitious guest accommodation project which will be carried out in a ‘live environment’ with the short-break village, roads and footpaths remaining open throughout the construction.

“Over the next 48 weeks, we will be liaising closely with Center Parcs to continue to deliver an excellent experience for guests.”

Nestled in 365 acres of natural forest, Center Parcs Woburn Forest is one of five UK villages and is just an hour away from London.

Fiona Owen, Center Parcs accommodation project manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with Stepnell to help deliver additional accommodation at Woburn Forest.

“The team has really understood our requirements for the project which will allow more families to experience Center Parcs.”