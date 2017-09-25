Conservatives choose mayoral candidate

Bedford’s Conservatives have chosen their candidate for the 2019 mayoral election.

Cllr Gianni Carofano won a two-way poll among local party members, beating fellow councillor Tom Wootton.

The vote was held at Renhold Village Hall.

Unlike most parts of the country Bedford Borough has a directly-elected mayor.

Most other mayors are purely ceremonial, but in Bedford the mayor is an executive role and is the most senior politician in Borough Hall.

Cllr Stephen Moon, who is leaderof the Conservatives at Borough Hall, sajd his colleague’s “infectious enthusiasm” had swung the vote in his favour.

He said: “Gianni isn’t a typical Conservative - he’s younger than most of us for a start, but he’s also open to new ideas and isn’t tainted by being in one party for too long.”