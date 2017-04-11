Complaint about Bedfordshire cops’ ‘corruption’ referred to IPCC

Allegations of police corruption and perjury are under scrutiny by the IPCC after complaints from a Marston Mortaine couple.

Private ambulance company bosses Jim and Sue Farrell were last month cleared of stealing medical equipment from the NHS.

The couple spoke out to the T&C about their year of hell waiting for the Crown Court trial, which ended up collapsing even before their defence evidence was heard.

Immediately after the trial the Farrell’s lawyer submitted formal complaints about the alleged conduct of two police officers involved in the case.

It is claimed the officers carried out corrupt practice and committed perjury.

A Bedfordshire police spokesman confirmed police had self-referred the matter to the IPCC as “standards protocol” for complaints of such a nature.

The IPCC will now decide whether there should be an independent scrutiny or and internal investigation.