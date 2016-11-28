Company push council to grant planning permission for 50 homes in Clophill

A company are seeking planning permission to build 51 houses on a site in Clophill.

Hamlim Estates Limited submitted proposals to Central Bedfordshire Council to build on the site of the former Readshill Quarry on Back Street.

Of these 51 houses, 18 will be affordable homes to ‘meet local needs’.

An earlier planning application was refused earlier this year due to concerns over possible loss of habitat and matters of sustainability.

Following this refusal an appeal was submitted to the Secretary of State which is to be considered at a public inquiry starting in March next year.

Hamlin Estates have prepared revised proposals that address environmental issues by devising a residential scheme which will secure the long term integrity of the slopes around the site, as well as providing for the long term management of the surrounding habitat.

Charles Robinson of DLP Planning, said: “This revised planning application will not only deliver much needed housing within Central Bedfordshire but it will also do so in a highly sustainable manner.

“This location, close to the heart of Clophill, will provide excellent access to and support for local shops and other services whilst also preserving and managing the local environment for future generations.

“Indeed, there will be greater habitat diversity which will be managed for long term environmental gain whilst also enhancing public enjoyment of this area by creating a 1km footpath around the site.’

In addition the development will also provide a new footpath along Back Street between the A6 and Readshill – at present this is a narrow stretch of road with high banks.

Central Bedfordshire Council are expected to consider the application over the next few months.

Should planning permission be granted it is expected that Hamlin Estates will also withdraw their planning appeal.