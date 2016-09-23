Shefford GP cleared of groping female ambulance and fire service recruits

A GP accused of groping women ambulance and fire brigade recruits during breast and hernia examinations was today/Friday cleared.

Robert Lewis, 51, was found not guilty of four charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault by a jury at Luton crown court.

Judge Michael Kay QC had earlier ruled that he had no case to answer on two other charges of sexual assault.

At a trial last November the GP, who was based at the Larksfield Surgery at Stotfold, near Hitchin, was found guilty of four charges of indecent assault during medical examinations he was carrying out for the emergency services in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Lewis, from of Northbridge Street, Shefford, will be sentenced next Thursday.

When questioned by police in January 2013, the doctor denied indecently assaulting any patients, saying he always explained what he was doing and would get the patient’s consent.