Missing scholboy from Sharnbrook found safe and well

A school boy who went missing from school in Sharnbrook today (Friday) has been found safe and well.

Oliver Lam, 14, was reported missing at approximately 11.40am after leaving Sharnbrook Upper School and was found at approximately 4pm following a police search.

Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help in sharing the appeal.

