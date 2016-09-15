Don’t miss deadline for entries for this year’s Pride in Milton Keynes Awards

The unsung heroes of Milton Keynes are to be honoured in a glamour-filled night at the Pride in MK Awards ceremony.

But we need readers to tell us about a special person or group of people that make these remarkable differences to the community and its people. The annual event,to be held at the Hilton Hotel in Kents Hill, will take place in October and commemorate those who commit their time and energy into making Milton Keynes a great place to live.

MPMC Pride in MK 2015

The Pride In MK Awards will feature nine categories in total which celebrate winners who demonstrate determination and drive to do more for the community over the last 12 months.

The categories for 2016 include Care In The Community award, Young Achievers award, Excellence In Education award, Outstanding Example Of Bravery award, Making Milton Keynes Safer award, Fundraiser Of The Year, Unsung Hero/Heroine, Service With A Smile award and Apprentice Of The Year.

The evening will include a two-course meal for those who want to go along on the night to support family or friends who may have been nominated.

There will also be entertainment from musical theatre star Jon Moses who returns for a second year to host the awards. Editor Olga Norford said: “Pride in Milton Keynes is a special awards event that recognises the achievement of amazing people.

“The people who have gone out of their way for others, those who have overcome hardships,those who support a positive attitude within our community, with selfless acts of kindness and generosity .

“We at the Milton Keynes Citizen want to acknowledge the people deserving of recognition and celebration.

“So we are asking readers of our newspaper and website or someone who lives and/or works in the Milton Keynes area to tell us about someone you know who you believe deserves an award.

“There are nine categories and you are welcome to nominate more than one person and/or nominate one person or a team in more than one category.

“Our thanks go to all our sponsors including headline sponsor Costa.”