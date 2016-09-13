Did you witness collision in Branston Way, Kempston?

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Kempston on Saturday morning

The accident happened at around 9.50am when a car was exiting the Marsh Leys roundabout to join the A428 Branston Way when it left the road and crashed into a ditch.

PC Emma Tinkler of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. In particular we’d like to speak to the driver of a white van which was seen on the same road at the same time as the incident.

“Fortunately no-one was injured in the incident, however it’s still important we investigate the collision to find out what caused it.”

The car involved was a beige Jaguar S Type.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Tinkler on 101.