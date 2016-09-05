Bedfordshire Police Cadets celebrated at honorary parade

Bedfordshire Police Cadets took part in a ceremony to celebrate their hard work and commitment to Bedfordshire Police.

The Passing Out Parade marks their contribution to the force and achievements over the past two years, and was held on Sunday (September 4) at the police headquarters in Kempston.

Bedfordshire’s Police Cadets follow a two-year national programme, allowing them to build life skills and gain an insight into life as a police officer.

The Passing Out Parade marks the departure of 33 cadets, who will leave the force after completing the programme, and celebrates the contribution of the remaining cadets who have completed their first year and will shortly move into the second year.

The cadets carried out a marching display to music provided by the Kempston Concert Band, in front of cadet instructors, family and friends and special guests including the Mayor of Bedford, High Sheriff of Bedford and the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

After the display the cadets were presented with certificates by assistant chief constable Mike Colbourne.

ACC Colbourne, said: “The Cadet scheme provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to make a positive and valued contribution to the community, and we always receive such positive feedback about our Cadets. It’s a pleasure to be at the parade and celebrate their achievements with them.

“I wish our Cadets the best of luck for the future, and I hope some of them will consider a career as a Police Officer, or continue to volunteer with the force as a Special Constable.”

At the event, a number of cadets also received an internationally recognised qualification; a BTEC Level 2 in Teamwork & Personal Development in the Community, presented by Gil Singleton.

Bedfordshire Police currently has around 60 police cadets aged 16-18 who meet weekly in Bedford and Luton, the force is also due to open a new unit in Biggleswade.

The cadets assist the force with various operations, including alcohol test purchasing and helping at crime prevention events, represent the force at official ceremonies across the county and receive training in law and police procedures.