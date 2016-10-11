Community art on view

The second annual exhibition for Wilstead and Wixams Community Art Club will be held at Wilstead Village Hall on Saturday October 22, from 10am until 4pm. There will be handcrafted jewellery, turned wood, model making, quilting, pottery, paintings and much more, plus food served for hungry visitors.

Admission is free and there will be a free art print for every visitor, a raffle with original art and jewellery as prizes and a Marie Curie exhibit.

In memory of member Sue Parks the club will be selling some original paintings and craft items to raise funds for Marie Curie nurses.

Anyone interested in the club, which has artist in residence Sue Driver, should make enquiries on the day.