Commendations for volunteers who have clocked up hundreds of hours

Four employees at an engineering business in Ampthillhave been commended after carrying out hundreds of hours of volunteer work.

The employees from Lockheed Martin UK were honoured after regularly giving up their evenings, weekends and holidays to help out in their communities.

Systems engineer Alex Lusty provides first aid cover in Bedfordshire and at events across the country with St John Ambulance; design engineer James Harvey is a leader with the same Watford Scouts group he attended as a child; assembly technician Richard Matthams is on call with Northamptonshire Search and Rescue; and project manager Rebecca Park gives her time to a scout group in Papworth Everard, Cambridgeshire.

Between them, the employees logged more than 1,500 hours – over two months’ worth – of voluntary work during the last year. Their efforts have been honoured by Lockheed Martin UK with a presentation ceremony and certificates.

Advanced first aider Alex, 24, said: “Around 120,000 people in the UK die every year in situations where first aid may have been able to save their lives, which shows how incredibly vital these skills are.

“As an advanced first aider I’m able to issue medical gasses, perform spinal immobilisation and use airway management techniques, as well as the basic principles of first aid, to make sure that casualties have the best chance of survival.

“I currently volunteer one night a week in my local area, as well as attending numerous events across the country. Last year I helped on a 12-hour night shift at V-Festival, where I worked alongside doctors, nurses and paramedics in a field hospital.

“I’ve also recently started to volunteer as a community first responder for the East of England Ambulance Service, responding quickly to life-threatening 999 and 112 calls. Those first few minutes are vital in getting casualties into a stable state for transport to hospital.

“I really enjoy being able to help people in their time of need. I also like giving other people the knowledge about what to do if a friend or loved one needs first aid.”

Lockheed Martin UK has a strong history of community support, with employees encouraged to take part in volunteering activities and fundraising for local good causes.

Alan Lines, vice president and managing director of the company’s Ampthill site, said: “Our employees have always been generous with both time and money to help the communities they live and work in.

“Alex, James, Rebecca and Richard have gone above and beyond, giving up so much of their time to help others.

“I congratulate them on such an admirable achievement. The organisations they volunteer for are very lucky to have them.”