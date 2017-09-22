Collection of unique ornaments stolen in Wilstead burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Wilstgead in which a number of unique ornaments were stolen.

The burglary happened in Bedford Road, between 7pm and 8.15pm on Wednesday (20 September). An unknown number of offenders forced entry through the back door of the building and a number of unique ornaments were stolen.

Investigating Officer Dawn Cooke said: “Burglary is a distressing crime which won’t be tolerated in our county. Our force remains dedicated to tackling burglary and apprehending the offenders.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence. Additionally the items taken from the property are quite distinctive and we are urging people who might have been offered to purchase or value these pieces to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/40460/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.