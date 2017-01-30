Club provides vital contact for families and children facing autism and aspergers

A club bringing families and children together who are facing autism and aspergers is hosting a fundraiser to support its activities.

The Go Club, which has been running for a year, offers a social club for children and their families and events are held every two weeks at Maulden Baptist Church.

A fundraising event is being held on Saturday, February 11, at Stewartby Club with live singer Samantha Hughes, with funds raised helping the Go Club to continue organising courses and activities.

The club was formed after Lego therapy sessions were held as part of a research project, and parents with children who attended kept in touch and began meeting regularly.

Deborah Wheeler, Go Club chairperson, said: “For a couple of hours on a Saturday morning we would meet up, have a coffee and chat while our offspring worked on their LEGO®-based constructions. They came to look forward to their Saturday mornings more than we could have anticipated. As parents we had come to appreciate those couple of hours too.”

Go Club now meets every 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month from 10am to noon, with the aim to provide an opportunity for children aged between six and 17 with an Autistic Spectrum Disorder (diagnosed or otherwise) to develop their social and communication skills through interactive play using construction toys.

There are a host of others actities and games, crafts and cooking, with refreshments served too.

The non-profit-making organisation relies on volunteers, donations and fundraising events.

The next fundraiser at Stewartby Club will see vintage singer Samantha Hughes pay tribute to the 1950’s and 60’s. Tickets are £5 from Deborah or by going to www.eventbrite.co.uk

For further information contact Deborah Wheeler, chairperson, Go Club, Maulden Baptist Church, John Bunyan Close, Maulden, MK45 2XA, call 07859 048832 at www.facebook.com/Goclub230116 or http://dhwheeler.wix.com/goclub