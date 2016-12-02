Christmas tree festival returns for two weekends

See 40 decorated trees at an annual Christmas Tree Festival this weekend.

The festival will be in St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Kirton on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 and next weekend, Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11.

Opening times are from 11am to 4pm both Saturdays and 12 to 4pm on Sunday, December 4.

The festival on Sunday, December 11 will be from 12 to 3pm due to the Christingle service running 3pm to 4pm.

The theme for this year’s festival is pantomime.

Church warden Fay Houltby said: “It has been an exceptionally busy few weeks for us.

“This being our seventh Christmas Tree Festival we have been looking at making it even better than before.”

Visitors can see 40 decorated trees, and browse card, gift and craft stands. There will also be a tombola and Christmas raffle.

Children can take part in a Christmas trail, chocolate lucky dip, and toy tombola.

There will also be a ‘wish tree’ and refreshments, including light lunches.