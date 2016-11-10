Choc delight at Red Cross fair

Shoppers at a Christmas Fair in Bedford are in for a treat when an award-wnning chocolatier will be showcasing his creations.

The British Red Cross fair will once again welcome chocolatier Aneesh Popat aka ‘The Chocolatier’ at the Great Hall, Bedford School, on Saturday November 19. Aneesh will host two demonstrations and selling chocolates from his famous range.

The event will be officially opened by HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis at 10am. Shoppers will be able to visit a range of stalls from local food specialist, clothing, jewellery and gits.

Both Bedford Preparatory School Choir and Pilgrims School Choir will be performing medieval plainsong to new works commissioned by modern composers.

There will be a gift-wrapping masterclasses with Vivianne Vayssieres specialises in creating inspired gift design to transform your Christmas parcel to a bespoke and much admired piece of art to wow even Santa this year.

The fair is organised by a dedicated committee of volunteers including Bedfordshire Red Cross county president Jane Whitbread. The funds raised will fund destitution packs to refugees and asylum seekers as well as providing vital first aid training in the area.

Senior Red Cross Community Fundraiser, Natasha Robertson, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the wonderful volunteers who organise our local Christmas Fair. This year they really have worked tirelessly to put on a fair to be remembered. It is wonderful to have the support of Annesh Popat who loved the fair so much last year he has returned for a second year.”

Entrance is £4 with all proceeds going to the British Red Cross. Buy tickets online at www.redcross.org.uk/bedfordshirechristmasfair