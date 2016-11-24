Children’s author visits Castle Newnham School

Pupils at Castle Newnham School were treated to a visit from a renowned author and poet.

AF Harrold is the award-winning author of the very funny Fizzlebert Stump series and The Imaginary, a thoughtful book about imaginary friends.

He also spoke about his next book, The Song From Somewhere Else, and signed books for the children.

He writes and performs for adults and children and has been Poet in Residence for both the Glastonbury Festival and the Cheltenham Literary Festival.

Mr Harrold said: “Working with kids is fantastic and even better if it is all your own work you are reading to them.

“I love doing it – the poetry, the novels, the travelling, but most of all meeting the children. They are always a joy.”

Castle Newnham principal Ruth Wilkes said: “We love having visiting authors and especially when they are as engaging and captivating as Mr Harrold.

“We are grateful to parent Rachael Rogan for her collaboration in securing such brilliant literary visitors.”