Local children’s author Anna Skoyles will be reading an excerpt from her debut, dog themed novel ‘On My Back Paws’ at Waterstones in Bedford on Saturday, June 3, at 11am, followed by a book signing.

The book tells the story of Seamus the lonely dog and is suitable for both children (age 7+) and adults.

Visit www.ajsbooks.wix.com/woof for details.