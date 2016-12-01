Children enjoy their new playground

Pupils at Church End Lower School, in Marston Moretaine, are enjoying a new play area and library, thanks to a donation from Ampthill technology company Lockheed Martin UK.

The school received the £500 donation in the summer, and the new facilities were opened last week.

Children in the school's new library

Lockheed Martin UK offered the cash after the school sent an appeal to parents. Two of the firm’s employees, who have children at the school, asked the company’s charity committee to help out.

Headteacher Brian Storey said: “We’re really grateful for the donation from Lockheed Martin UK.

“The new facilities look great and the children have been so excited to try everything out.”