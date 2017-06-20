Cheeky bum-baring craze takes off online due to scorching summer

A cheeky craze has taken off with the soaring temperatures - of people baring their BUMS across the country.

The sizzling sunshine has seen men and women uploading photos of their backsides to an Instagram account called Cheeky Exploits.

It is dedicated to ‘making the world happier through butts’ and shares photos of people exposing themselves in places around the world.

Some of Britain’s best known places feature in the gallery and the heatwave has seen an upsurge in activity.

The latest shots includes two blondes frolicking in an unnamed forest with their rear ends on full show.

In another a woman lifts her skirt at a farm while one man showed his bum at London’s Regent’s Park.

Other recent posts include half naked golfers and scuba divers.

One of the most daring includes a buttocks-only shot at famous Durdle Door on the Dorset coast.

The woman had pulled down her trousers and underwear from the rear while facing a group of unsuspecting people.

Another shows a completely naked woman from the rear with arms outstretched at Hope Cove in Devon while a fully nude woman is also seen standing among the gorse on the clifftop in nearby Salcombe.

Other more daring shots have also been taken in London’s Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens.