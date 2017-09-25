Charity helps out Bedford construction students

Construction students at Bedford College will receive a bursary from a Bedfordshire charity to help them with their apprenticeships.

The Connolly Foundation are handing out £500 to full-time students who sign up for an apprenticeship to help them with transport and the cost of tools.

David Wilkins, head of construction at Bedford College said: “This could potentially help 150 learners on a range of construction and courses here who find it difficult to take up an apprenticeship because they haven’t the family finances to fund tools or transport.

“It will appeal to employers as it will be one less barrier for the employee to overcome towards becoming a valuable team member.

“We are continually grateful to the Connolly Foundation for its support of Bedford College in creating a generation of young people with the construction skills of tomorrow.”

The Connolly Foundation gives assistance to those in need, especially helping young people acquire new skills and qualifications.

Mick Callanan, of the Connolly Foundation, said: “We have been helping students at Bedford College who take up apprenticeships in the building industry for some years now, and are very happy to continue that support.”