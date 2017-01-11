Charity gala to help sufferers of rare cancer

A charity gala is being held in Bedford to support two causes helping people facing serious illness.

Gemma Lander, who runs The White Emporium venue styling and décor hire business, is organising ‘An Evening of Wishes’, to be held on Saturday, February 4, at The Grand Hall in Bromham Road.

The glittering evening aims to raise funds for The Wedding Wishing Well Foundation, which offers couples where there is terminal illness the chance to have a happy marriage day, and research into the rare Braf mutation bowel cancer.

Gemma made a 30th birthday bucket list last year and organising a fundraising event was on of them, after a colleague was diagnosed last year with the rare form of bowel cancer and discovered no proven treatment is available.

She said: “After getting married and having the happiest day of my life I believe everyone should have the opportunity be surrounded by all those they love and to be a prince/princess for the day.

“I cannot imagine facing a cancer that very little is known about and being told there is no treatment available.”

The dress code for the gala is formal and the doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £25 and include a selection of food. There will be welcome music from Charlie Luscombe followed by a band and DJ set from The Groove, a raffle, adult face painter, a photographer and a some surprises. Tickets are available from George James Bridal or by emailing thewhiteemporium@outlook.com

Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/641914589344901/

and http://www.thewhiteemporium.co.uk/charity-gala/