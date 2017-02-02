Chance to see cop dog trials in Bedford

Four people will have the opportunity to watch members of the Police Dog Unit in action as the team host the Eastern Regional Police Dog Trials.

The trials will be held at Beds police headquarters in Kempston at the end of March.

They will feature police dogs Finn and Ciav with their handlers PCs Dave Wardell and Graham Ashby.

The event will also feature dogs and handlers from Essex Police, Norfolk Constabulary and Suffolk Constabulary.

The dogs and handlers will be put through their paces as they are tested on tracking, searching, obedience, agility and criminal work.

The winner of the trials will go forward to represent the Eastern Region in the National Police Dog Trials later on in the year.

PCC Kathryn Holloway experienced herself first-hand the work of the Dog Unit when she visited PC Mark West and his police dog Dexter.

PCC Holloway said: “The work that the dog unit does as a team is outstanding.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg of the work that they do on a daily basis.

“It’s clear that the relationship between handler and their dog is vital to effective policing across Bedfordshire.

“Mark and Dexter have a fantastic relationship which is hardly surprising as PC West says he sees more of him than his wife.”

Yesterday, the unit posted on Facebook and ask their fans to like it for a chance to see the dogs in action.

The competition closes today (February 2) and four people who have liked the post will then be picked at random.