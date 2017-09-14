Cemetery’s chapel has a new future

The Victorian chapel at Foster Hill road cemetery has been transformed into a visitor space.

An opening ceremony took place at the chapel located in the cemetery, at the top of Bedford Park. The Friends of Bedford Cemetery charity received a Heritage Lottery Grant in 2016 to fund the transformation of the Chapel into a visitors space.

An afternoon of celebrations was held on Sunday, September 10, to mark this important milestone in the cemetery’s history, attended by a number of dignitaries.

Guests were entertained by the Goldington Ensemble who performed songs and music played at funerals from 1855 to the present and a performance of the play, Conversations with the Dead, by some of the cemetery’s ‘permanent residents’. Visit http://www.fosterhillroadcemetery.co.uk