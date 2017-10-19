Celebrating all things apple at Bromham Mill

The Bromham Mill Apple Day event is a firm favourite for a great family day out and this year was no exception.

The Mill hosted a feast of fun and traditional activities to celebrate all things Apple.

On offer was a vast array of refreshments and varieties of apple to sample along with a real cider bar which proved more than tempting thanks to the unseasonably warm weather.

Activities included a woodland walk, stalls and attractions at the Mill.

The first Apple Day was held in 1990 in the old Apple Market in Covent Garden, London, introducing fruit back there for the first time in 17 years.

It came about when Common Ground, a national charity recognised for linking nature and culture, set out to create a new calendar custom to celebrate our most versatile fruit. The idea took off and while we are still losing orchards at an alarming rate, the good news is that hundreds of community orchards are being created up and down the country and more people are planting fruit trees in their gardens.