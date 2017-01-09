CCTV released after Christmas Day assault and robbery in Bedford

Police have issued an image in relation to an incident that happened in the early hours of Christmas Day.

At approximately 2.15am on Sunday, December 25 a man was assaulted and robbed in front of Cecil Higgins art gallery.

After the altercation the victim approached a police officer and was taken to hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to the men pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with our investigation.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses after this horrible incident. The victim suffered injuries that needed hospital treatment.

“Although the image isn’t clear we hope it will recall someone’s memory from the night and help to identify the people we are keen to speak to.”

If you recognise the man in the photo or if you have any information about this incident please contact DC Brecknock on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.