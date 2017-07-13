CCTV images released after theft of bank cards from Bedford home

Police investigating a burglary in The Avenue, Bedford, have released images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

On Thursday, June 1, bank cards and cash were taken from the property when a door was left insecure. The contactless bank cards have since been used to make several purchases at local stores within the area.

Detective Constable Amanda Durrant, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the person pictured in the CCTV images as part of our investigation. If you know who this is, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the person pictured is asked to contact DC Durrant on 101 quoting crime reference JH/23565/2017.