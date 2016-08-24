CCTV footage released after car window smashed in Kempston

Police have released CCTV footage after a car was broken into in Chantry Lane, Kempston.
The incident took place on Thursday July 28 at around 2am, and officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people in the footage.
The front passenger window was smashed, but nothing was taken from the vehicle.
To view the CCTV footage, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V1UV9eHFAA
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crime Service Team by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number JD/30304/2016.
Alternatively, report details to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
