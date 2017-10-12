CCTV appeal following attempt to smuggle package into Bedford Prison

CCTV images have been released of two people police would like to speak to in relation to an attempt to smuggle a package into HMP Bedford.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on September 17 when a prison officer noticed a black package going up the outer prison wall, attached to a line which was coming from a cell.

MBTC Bedford prison CCTV

Sergeant Jennifer Flinn said: “Smuggling prohibited items into prisons can cause significant issues for prison staff and we will always work closely with the Prison Service to investigate these kind of offences.

“We are keen to speak with the men in the photographs as we believe they may have key information could help with our investigation. If you recognise any of the men, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Flinn on 101 quoting the crime reference number JH/39870/2017, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.