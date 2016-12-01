Casino firm honours charity champion

The manager of Bedford Cashino has been honoured by colleagues and customers for helping to raise £3,400 for charity over the past year.

Mas Bibi was presented with a CHIPS Charity Champion award and gifts for her fundraising efforts over the past 12 months by CEO, Nick Harding.

Cashino, which operates 170 adult gaming centres across the country, is one of the main fundraisers for CHIPS, a charity which provides specialised powered wheelchairs for children with severe mobility problems.

Cashino area manager Julie Summers said: “Mas has been fantastic at raising funds for CHIPS and really motivated customers and staff to donate. She got the whole staff fully behind the charity. It was a round-the-clock effort.”