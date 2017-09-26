Cash stolen in distraction burglary in Kempston

Two men claiming to be from a gas company stole cash during a distraction burglary in Kempston last night.

The offence happened at around 9pm (September 25), after two men knocked on the door of the property in The Briars. The pair claimed that they were from a gas company and needed to carry out checks in the property.

The offenders searched the property but after they left the victim found a quantity of cash had been stolen.

One of the offenders is described as white, slim, approximately 5ft 10in and spoke with an Irish accent. At the time of the offence he was wearing grey top and a scarf covering his mouth.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, investigating, said: “Burglary is an awful crime which affects a person’s confidence and makes them feel unsafe in their own home.

“We are dedicated to tackling this crime and apprehending the heartless offenders. We are urging anyone who saw something suspicious in the area around the time of the offence to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 395 of 25 September. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

Bedfordshire Police is also issuing advice to help people reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime, and is encouraging anyone with elderly or vulnerable neighbour to make sure that they are alright and speak to them about the dangers of allowing cold callers into their houses.

Distraction burglary advice:

If you have an unexpected knock on the door never open it to strangers, consider installing a door chain and always keep it on

If unsure of the visitor’s identity always ask for their ID first and telephone the company they are purporting to be from, and use the telephone numbers listed in your local directory or provided independently by your service provider

Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader

Check whether traders are members of the Consumer Codes Approval Scheme or the Government Trust Mark scheme

Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out

Never pay cash up front and never go to the bank or cash point with a trader

If you suspect a rogue trader is at your door then call 999