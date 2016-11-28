Caravan destroyed by blaze in Bedford

A caravan was completely destroyed by a blaze in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident where the caravan was engulfed in flames on the driveway of a home in Foxglove Way, Bedford.

When the fire service arrived they found that the blaze had spread to the roof of the property, smoke had also filled the roof space of the adjoining property.

Group Commander Darren Cook, said: “Crews successfully tackled the blaze and isolated water, gas and electrics to the house. “They also removed and cooled two LPG cylinders from the caravan.

“The occupants of the house had evacuated the property by the time crews arrived and the adjoining property was empty at the time.”

The caravan was completely destroyed and roof fittings and windows of the property were damaged by fire.

The roof space of the second property was damaged by smoke.

Police also attended the scene and a fire investigation is underway.