Can you help solve a wartime Luton mystery?

A man is appealing for help in solving a family mystery.

Peter Grimmer uncovered a photo in a family album which has links to Luton, and he is intriigued to find out who the peopole pictured are.

He said: “The photo had always been among my parents’ family photos kept in a box at home. I remember it from about 1958 when I was 8 years old.

“I came upon it again about 15 years ago when visiting my mother in Ireland and asked her who the two children were and how they were related to us. She did not know but only said that the photo belonged to my father and that he had picked it up somewhere. I didn’t ask him about it and now both my parents have died and I can no longer ask questions.

“I have been fascinated since with it and am at last trying to find out more about it and the children (who must now be at least in their late seventies). “My mother was English but my father was German and a member of Rommel’s Afroka Korps during the war. He was captured at El Alamein, sent as a POW to the States and brought to England after the war where he was kept in captivity for another 3 years . He met my mother then when she was in the ATS. My father was in an anti-tank unit in Africa and often told me stories when I was young of how he and his fellow soldiers used to go through the storage containers on the outside of destroyed or abandoned tanks looking for food.

“The only explanation I can think of as to why a German soldier would have in his possession a photo like this is that he found in on the battlefield and for some reason decided to keep it.

“Nothing would please me more than to give the original to the children pictured (if they are still alive) and to find out if my theory on it’s coming into my father’s possession could be correct.”

The picture was take at Alma Portrait Studios in Upper George Street in Luton.

Peter can be contacted at pgrimmer@telus.net