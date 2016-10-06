Camra’s invite to beer festival

Bedford’s historic Corn Exchange will see the biggest selection of beer in town this week.

The North Bedfordshire Branch of CAMRA will be holding its 39th Beer and Cider Festival from Wednesday, October 5 until to Saturday, October 8.

There will be about 160 real ales and 50 real ciders and perries on tap. It is hoped that this will include both the Champion Beer of Britain, Bingham’s Vanilla Stout, and the Champion Cider, Harding’s 3 Peace Sweet.

Two members had a hand in producing one of the other beers on offer – Brewhouse & Kitchen’s Oktoberfeat. Free soft drinks will be available but nobody under 18 will be admitted.

Angelo, the experienced caterer from St Cuthberts Hall, will be offering a food service in the Howard Room. Foreign draught and bottled beers will also be available there together with hand-made chocolates, while English wine from some local vineyards will be joining the beer and cider on the main floor.

Saturday afternoon will see the visit of the ever-popular Morris Men while Wednesday evening’s entertainment will be provided by the local group Sloop Groggy Dogs and Saturday evening will see the return of Kelly Jo & Carlos.

Roger Stokes, branch chairman, said: “We always seek to offer a wide variety of styles of drink and this year’s selection looks particularly exciting. The chocolates offer a variety of flavours while Angelo’s food offerings should be very popular again.”