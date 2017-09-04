Campervan adventure for pals on 5,000-mile rally

Two friends are teaming up in a 1980 VW Campervan to travel on a 5,000-mile rally for humanitarian aid.

Matt Malone and John Blott, both 23, from Flitwick and Ampthill, are taking part in the Budapest-Bamako rally early next year and are aiming to raise £8,000.

The event will see around 100 teams driving from Budapest in Hungary to Banjul, the capital of Gambia, a journey of around 8000km over 16 days, crossing two continents and 10 countries.

All teams are raising money for the African Hungarian Union (AHU), a Hungarian charity who primarily provide medical and educational facilities, supplies and assistance to many countries in Africa.

Matt, a web developer, said: “We have entered in the touring category, which means it is not a race and we simply just have to get to the finish line which should be challenge enough.”

Matt’s campervan is having a thorough update, including a new engine and recovery gear, and the two men are seeking more sponsorship

Matt and John, an assistant auditor, have already been sponsored by campervanculture.com and Babylon Health in London where Matt works.

Visit the charity website at http://ahu.hu/en or the rally at http://www.budapestbamako.org/en

More on the campervan team at http://facebook.com/banjulorbust and donate at http://gofundme.com/budapestbamako-by-campervan

http://www.facebook.com/timesandcitizen Have your say on this and our other stories on our Facebook page