Call for shipmates to help man Bedford’s community boat

John Bunyan, Bedford’s community boat, is looking for volunteers to keep up with demand for river cruises.

Members of the John Bunyan crew say they love taking passengers on trips and doing something for the community.

The John Bunyan was floated to build support for the planned Bedford & Milton Keynes Waterway – created, section-by-section, as a series of waterway parks. A cruise on the river is also a tourist attraction.

The boat can be booked for social outings, businesses trips and private parties.

The John Bunyan also works with schools and colleges to provide project experience and support for history, geography, environment, social and business studies.

Volunteering director, Siân Roderick, said: “We are looking to expand our team both on land and on the boat. We ask volunteers to do 2-4 sessions (of between 4 and 6 hours) a month between April and October. Full training is given. “We aim for professional, friendly teamwork that’s fulfilling and fun, because it’s supportive, respectful and appreciative.

“While the boat crew are the more visible face of the John Bunyan, crucial to our success are our volunteers on land. We have opportunities to get involved in marketing, sales, cleaning, promotion, finance and maintenance, among other things.

“And if you fancy a water-based role, whether or not you have boating experience, we’re looking for volunteer boatmasters, helms, deck and cabin crew.

“Working and don’t think you have time to volunteer? No problem! Many of our cruises are in the evenings or at weekends and we only ask you to offer to do trips at the times that suit you.”

If you’re interested in finding out more visit http://www.johnbunyanboat.org/volunteer or contact volunteering@johnbunyanboat.org.