Café damaged in fire in Newnham Street, Bedford

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.32am this morning to a fire at the Cappuccino Café on Newnham Street, Bedford.

The fire was in the ground floor café and the adjoining annexe - there was extensive smoke, fire and heat damage to this part of the property.

The crews worked to minimize fire spread to adjoining buildings.

Three fire engines attended the incident and two people were led to safety from a separate first floor flat above the café.

They did not require medical assistance.

The police also attended the incident and a joint fire investigation is now ongoing.