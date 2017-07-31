Cadet unit in Bedford calls for volunteer leader

Organisers of a St John Ambulance unit in Bedford are appealing for a volunteer to help cadets in volunteering for the first aid charity.

As a youth leader, the unit cadet lead will work alongside other youth leaders and the management team to deliver development opportunities for the cadets, aged between 10 and 17.

As well as learning first aid, cadets take part in a lively programme of activities which can ultimately see them presented with a Grand Prior Award, the highest accolade available to the young volunteers. Many also choose to stay on as an adult volunteer when they turn 18.

The role is based at the John Bunyan unit, which meets at St John

House, 34 John Street. The role requires between four and six hours of volunteering time each week to perform the duties required. The cadets meet weekly on Mondays from 6pm during term-time. It is at these meetings that training in first aid and many other skills is delivered.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is required for this role as all necessary training will be given by existing volunteers and trainers at a regular weekly meeting.

Those with no first aid experience can expect to attain a reasonable level of proficiency after six to nine months. All potential volunteers must be over 18 and will be required to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.

Elaine Tompkins, manager of the Bedford John Bunyan unit, said: ‘We’re really hoping to hear from local people who are willing to give up a few hours per week to work with our Cadets. They are a great group of young volunteers who are keen to progress their learning with St John Ambulance. In order for them to reach their full potential we now need a Unit Cadet Lead who can help shape their future. No experience is necessary – just enthusiasm and a commitment to helping our Cadets.’

Anyone interested this role can contact Elaine for an informal chat at

elaine.tompkins@pslawllp.co.uk or email east-volunteering@sja.org.uk.

Further details of this role can be found on St John Ambulance’s website – www.sja.org.uk – at http://www.sja.org.uk/sja/volunteer/the-role-for-you/volunteer-vacancies---new/vacancy-details.aspx?Id=58433.

To find out more about St John Ambulance, visit www.sja.org.uk