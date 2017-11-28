Businesses donate minibus to help Great Denham pupils

The wheels on the bus will certainly be going round and round for staff and pupils at Great Denham Primary School thanks to the generosity of two businesses in the community.

Local estate agents Taylor Made and Ross Turner of JLM Mortgage Brokers have donated a new bus to the school.

Ross said: “We decided we wanted to do something for the school and the community. It was an incredibly moving moment when the children came out and saw the bus for the first time. It showed how much of a difference the minibus will make.”

Jon Taylor, director of Taylor Made, said: “We are very proud that we have had the opportunity to help support the local school who have been wishing for a minibus for five years. Hopefully all the children can enjoy this now and travel to school trips and destinations safely and comfortably.”

Head teacher Denise Burgess, who is thrilled with the new bus, added: “This will make such a difference for us all. I cannot thank Taylor Made and Ross Turner enough. We are now really looking forward to getting out and about in it.”