Firm’s gold award for armed forces work

The Sandy based company Kier has been recognised for its work supporting the Armed Forces with a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold award.

The award, which encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same, was awarded to Kier for proactively advocating and supporting the defence community.

One of the first companies to sign the Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in 2013 Kier collaborates closely with the Armed Forces Career Transition Partnership to offer a recognised, accelerated route into the industry for service leavers, offering apprenticeship and graduate schemes and gas safety courses.

Kier also offers Reservists flexibility to complete their military training, including additional leave entitlement, and contributed to the design of the Armed Forces Employment Pathway (AFEP), a joint DWP and MoD initiative aimed at reducing the number of young unemployed people while increasing the number of Reservists.

Haydn Mursell, chief executive, Kier, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded ERS Gold, which really underlines our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces. As a national business with close regional links, we’re well-placed to advocate the benefits of Reservists and service leavers – a technically skilled, motivated workforce – around the country, and are keen to maintain our support for defence personnel and their families.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and by bringing this motivated, driven pool of talent into our business, we all benefit.”

Congratulating the winners, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: “Every year the level of support from companies across Britain for the armed forces continues to grow. This commitment is making a real difference to everyone who serves and their families – whether giving Reservists more time to train or supporting veterans or spouses, they embody what the Armed Forces Covenant is about”.

The ERS was launched in 2014 to recognise businesses that are exemplary supporters of the Armed Forces Covenant.